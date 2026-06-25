NCERT responds to criticism over Grade 6 Kannada textbook title

New Delhi: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) on Thursday issued a clarification in response to concerns raised in sections of the media regarding the title and content of the Grade 6 Kannada R3 textbook, stating that the textbook neither promotes vegetarianism nor opposes non-vegetarian food.



In a press release, NCERT said concerns had been raised about the title of the textbook and references to diet in its content.



Addressing the title of the Kannada textbook, NCERT said that its language textbooks under the R3 series have been named after major rivers of India. It noted that the Kannada textbook has been titled "Krishna" after the Krishna River, one of Karnataka's major rivers.

"With regard to the title of the textbook, it is to be stated that NCERT has named its language textbooks, including R3 language textbooks, after rivers of India. The title of the book 'Krishna' is after the Krishna River, which is one of the major rivers of Karnataka. It is to be noted that the Hindi textbook has been named as 'Ganga', the English textbook has been named as 'Kaveri', and the Urdu textbook has been named as 'Jamuna' (Yamuna). Similarly, the Kannada textbook has been named 'Krishna'. This approach is appropriate from a localised and cultural perspective, particularly in view of the emphasis laid in NEP 2020 and NCF-SE 2023 on rootedness, cultural connect, and meaningful contexts for learners," the NCERT said in the release.