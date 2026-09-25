NCERT Clarifies Class 9 Maths Draft Syllabus: No topics dropped, Algorithms added for AI-Era learning

NCERT Class 9 Maths syllabus: What did the council clarify?

According to NCERT, concepts related to 'Lines and Angles', which already had a dedicated chapter in the earlier Grade 6 mathematics textbook, have been incorporated into the Class 9 Part 2 chapters on 'Propositions and Their Converses' and 'Quadrilaterals'.

Similarly, concepts related to 'Euclidean geometry' have been distributed across Chapters 5, 6, 9, 12 and 13 of the Class 9 mathematics textbook.

NCERT said that following consultation and feedback from teachers and educators, it decided against retaining the traditional abstract 'axiom-theorem-proof' chapter on Euclidean geometry as a standalone unit. Instead, students will explore the underlying concepts and their applications across different chapters.

The draft syllabus itself was released as an initial proposal for feedback from teachers, students and authors/educators. NCERT said the draft will be finalised and released in October by NCERT/CBSE, according to the clarification.