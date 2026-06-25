NCERT book lauds Election Commission for 'impartial' polls despite fake news, misinformation

New Delhi: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has praised the Election Commission of India (ECI) in its new Class IX Social Science textbook, describing India's electoral exercise as "unparalleled" and saying the constitutional body tries to ensure elections are conducted "impartially" despite challenges such as "misinformation, fake news and intimidation".

The chapter, Elections, in the newly introduced Understanding Society: India and Beyond - Part 1 textbook, expected to reach students in the coming days, highlights the scale of India's electoral process and the Election Commission's role in conducting elections across the country.

"India's electoral exercise is unparalleled, and distinct from those in other parts of the world, with over 96.8 crore eligible voters spread across diverse regions and terrains. The ECI manages this exercise autonomously, ensuring free and fair elections nationwide," the book reads

