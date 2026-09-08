NCERT begins four-week internship for 12 MEd students to strengthen future teacher educators

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has begun a four-week internship for 12 second-year M.Ed students from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University (SLBSNSU), Delhi, bringing them into direct engagement with teacher education policy and practice.

The internship, being organised by NCERT’s Department of Teacher Education (DTE), runs from September 7 to October 5, 2026, at the National Institute of Education (NIE) Auditorium in NCERT’s Dr Janaki Ammal Block, New Delhi. NCERT announced the programme through its official social media channels.

Rather than being limited to classroom-based academic learning, the programme is designed to give the M.Ed students exposure to the work of a national-level education institution and help them understand how education policies and curriculum reforms translate into practice.