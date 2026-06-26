KC Venugopal alleges political bias in NCERT Class 9 textbook content

New Delhi: Congress MP KC Venugopal on Friday criticised the National Council of Educational Research and Training for praising the Election Commission in its new Class IX Social Science textbook, alleging that NCERT has become a BJP department for "distorting the history" and "putting venomous" items in students' minds.

He added that the agency wants to poison the minds of innocent students, that the "EC is neutral".

Speaking to ANI on the issue, Venugopal said, "NCERT used to be the most academic body for deciding what to study. Now, this NCERT has become a BJP department for distorting the history and putting venomous items in students' minds... How can you make innocent students fools?"

He added, "You are trying to teach lies to the students... They want to poison the minds of innocent students that the Election Commission is neutral. This is because of their guilty conscience..."

The remarks came after the NCERT had praised the ECI in its new Class IX Social Science textbook, describing India's electoral exercise as "unparalleled" and saying the constitutional body tries to ensure elections are conducted "impartially" despite challenges such as "misinformation, fake news and intimidation".

The chapter, Elections, in the newly introduced Understanding Society: India and Beyond - Part 1 textbook, expected to reach students in the coming days, highlights the scale of India's electoral process and the Election Commission's role in conducting elections across the country.

Further, speaking on the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) Amendment Rules 2026, Venugopal informed that he has written to PM Modi on the issues. He asserted that registered organisations and NGOs are targeted by the ruling government for political motivations.

He added, "I wrote a letter to the Prime Minister... The registered organisations and NGOs are being targeted by this government for political motivations and intimidation. In the name of FCRA, they want to control some institutions. These are blackmailing tactics to instil fear among people and for political benefits... The government should withdraw this immediately. The Prime Minister should intervene every time registered NGOs are intimidated this way..."

He also added that he will raise the alleged Ayodhya Ram Mandir donations embezzlement issue in the Parliament's monsoon session. He said, "Certainly, certainly. This is one of the biggest issues in this country. We cannot leave this issue. Lakhs of crores of believers have been pained... The Trust itself is under scanner... The government has to answer to it."

This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.