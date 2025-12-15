NCERT announces 40-week online training for middle-stage science teachers

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has launched a 40-week online diploma course focused on the teaching of science for middle-stage teachers, aimed at strengthening subject knowledge and classroom practice.
The programme is hosted on the NCERTX platform and is open to in-service science teachers currently teaching Classes 6 to 8 in schools that follow the NCERT curriculum, including both government and private institutions.
According to details shared with the announcement, participants should plan for a time commitment of about six to eight hours a week for study and related activities. The course is scheduled to run from December 29, 2025, until October 18, 2026. Enrolment is open until December 28, 2025, and the registration fee is Rs 2,000, with applications routed through the NCERTX online portal.
NCERT said candidates who qualify will be assessed through module-wise tests, along with a final examination at the end of the programme. Teachers who meet all academic requirements will receive an NCERT e-certificate recognising their completion of the diploma course.
The diploma has been framed as a professional development option for working teachers, with a focus on improving teaching effectiveness through updated pedagogical approaches, and strengthening students’ curiosity, critical thinking, and sustained interest in science in the middle stage.