NCC trains 100 cadets in historic paramotor programme

The All-India programme followed the successful completion of the first All NCC North Eastern Region (NER) Directorate Basic Paramotor Course held between May 4 and May 19, during which 50 cadets from the northeastern states underwent similar training. With the completion of both courses, NCC has trained and qualified 100 SD Boy Cadets as basic paramotor pilots in less than a month, setting a new benchmark in aero-adventure training for Indian youth.