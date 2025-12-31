NCC Republic Day Camp 2026 begins in Delhi Cantt

New Delhi: The National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp (RDC) 2026 commenced on December 30 at the Cariappa Parade Ground, Delhi Cantt, with the "Sarv Dharm Pooja".



The month-long camp features several inter-directorate competitions and events like Best Cadet Competition, Small Arms Firing, Marching Contingent during the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path, and Flag Area Designing, Ministry of Defence said.



This year, a total of 2,406 cadets, including 898 girl cadets, drawn from 28 states and 08 Union Territories, are participating, which is the highest till date. Cadets and officers from 25 Friendly Foreign Countries (FFCs) will also take part in the celebrations this year under the Youth Exchange Programme (YEP).