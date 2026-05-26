NCC National Trekking camp begins in Araku Valley, 600 cadets participate

Visakhapatnam: The National Trekking Camp (AP Track-II) was inaugurated on Monday at the Government Girls' Degree College in Araku Valley. The camp is being organised by the NCC Group Visakhapatnam and the 13th Andhra Battalion NCC. It will run from May 25 to May 31.

Around 600 National Cadet Corps cadets from different states are taking part in the week-long camp along with officers and support staff. Trekking activities will be conducted across the Araku region.Alluri Sitarama Raju district Collector Nishanthi T attended the inauguration as the chief guest and formally opened the camp. Lieutenant Colonel Neeraj Kumar, Commanding Officer of the 13th Andhra Battalion NCC, presided over the programme.

The Collector said the camp was intentionally organised in Araku Valley instead of Visakhapatnam and noted that cadets from across the country are participating. She thanked NCC officials for selecting the tribal region as the venue.

Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar also addressed the gathering and said that serving the country is equivalent to serving one's mother. He urged cadets to maintain discipline during the camp.Officials said the programme is intended to promote discipline, adventure and national service among cadets. A cultural exchange has also been arranged involving NCC cadets, local school students attending summer camps and tribal youth.