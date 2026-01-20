NCC has grown stronger under PM Modi’s leadership: Colonel Ritesh Mohan

Bhagalpur: On the occasion of Rashtriya Swabhiman Diwas, Colonel Ritesh Mohan, Commanding Officer of the 23 Bihar Battalion, said that the National Cadet Corps (NCC) has become significantly stronger under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He further said that continuous efforts are being made to implement PM Modi’s vision at the grassroots level. Speaking to IANS in Bhagalpur, Colonel Mohan said that most NCC cadets in Bihar and Jharkhand belong to Generation Z. “Our primary objective is to build self-confidence among them and instil a strong sense of patriotism,” he said.

He opined that NCC groups are functioning in line with Prime Minister Modi’s vision. “Unity and discipline are the core principles of NCC. Cadets are also made aware of their role in nation-building. In the current global scenario, it is important for Indian youth to understand how to maintain the country’s unity and integrity, and NCC plays a vital role in this,” he said.