NCC cadet delegation visits Hanoi for India Vietnam Youth Exchange Programme

"A pleasure to wish success and an enriching experience in Incredible India to my fellow brother... We both believe in the progressive and future looking partnership between India and Vietnam. India accords the highest priority to the Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Vietnam, a key partner in our Act East Policy and Vision MAHASAGAR, and in the ASEAN framework. The sky is not the limit for our bilateral relationship," the Indian Embassy in Hanoi quoted Ambassador Sherpa as saying.