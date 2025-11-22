NCBS, ATREE scientists urge new approach to hybrid animals in biodiversity conservation

BENGALURU: Researchers from across the globe, including from the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS), have sought a reconsideration of how hybrid animals and birds are viewed in biodiversity conservation.

The demand, in the form of a report titled- ‘Hybrids Along a Natural-Anthropogenic Gradient: Improving Policy and Management Across All Levels of Biodiversity’, was also published in the Society for Conservation Biology journal.

The experts said that this will help shift the status quo towards science-based, reflective, and context-dependent management of hybrids, instead of the assumption that hybrids are harmful to biodiversity conservation and genetic biodiversity in particular.