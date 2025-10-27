NCBC chief to visit state on October 29, hear grievances

BHUBANESWAR: National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) chairman Hansraj Gangaram Ahir will visit the state on October 29 to discuss the constitutional rights of the backward classes and the difficulties faced by the socially and educationally backward classes.

Ahir, accompanied by commission members, secretary and other officials, will meet people belonging to backward classes and hear their complaints and demands on issues pertaining to their rights which have remained unresolved.

Informing about the commission’s visit, state BJP OBC Morcha president Surath Biswal told mediapersons that many backward class people in the state have not been included in the national list despite constituting 54 per cent of the state’s population.