NBEMS cancels NEET-PG results of 22 candidates over malpractice between 2021 and 2025

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has nullified the NEET-PG (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate) results of 22 candidates after uncovering instances of malpractice in examinations conducted over multiple sessions between 2021 and 2025.

In its official notification, NBEMS declared the results and scorecards of all 22 candidates “invalid,” stating that “producing the said scorecard and/or result of NEET-PG of the respective session for any purposes, including but not limited to employment, enrolment, registration, or admission to PG courses, shall be unlawful.”

The board further clarified, “NBEMS disclaims any responsibility or liability arising from employment, admission, or enrolment based on the NEET PG result cancelled herein above.”

Why the results were cancelled

According to the NBEMS Examination Ethics Committee, 21 candidates were found guilty of using unfair means during the exam process, while one candidate’s 2025 session result was withheld due to a case pending before the Karnataka High Court.

The board also noted that all affected candidates’ previous and current scorecards stand cancelled, meaning they cannot be used for postgraduate admissions, employment, or any academic purpose.

Misconduct found in FMGE exams

The malpractice issue wasn’t limited to NEET PG. NBEMS also annulled the results of 11 candidates who appeared for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) between 2021 and 2025 for similar violations.

The June 2025 FMGE session saw one of the lowest pass rates in recent years, just 18.61 per cent, with only 6,707 of 37,207 candidates clearing the test. The board reiterated that “maintaining integrity and fairness in medical exams is NBEMS’s top concern” and pledged to continue taking strong action against cheating and misconduct.

About NEET PG 2025

The NEET PG 2025 examination was held on August 3 across 301 cities and 1,052 centres in a single computer-based session. Over 2.42 lakh medical graduates appeared for the test. NBEMS deployed around 2,200 faculty members from medical colleges nationwide to ensure strict adherence to exam protocols and prevent malpractices.

The NEET PG 2025 results were released on August 19. The qualifying cut-off scores were set at 276 for the general category, 255 for Persons with Disabilities (PwD), and 235 for candidates from SC, ST, OBC, and PwD (SC/ST/OBC) categories.

Court ruling and upcoming counselling

NBEMS noted that the decision to cancel one candidate’s result was based on the Karnataka High Court’s order in WP No 5785 of 2025.Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has not yet released the counselling schedule for NEET PG 2025. However, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) stated on the social media platform X that counselling is likely to commence in mid-October, following discussions with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).