NBCC bags Rs 501.45-cr contracts, biggest in Rajasthan, to build labs in 922 govt schools

New Delhi: State-owned NBCC, which is into project management consultancy and real estate, has bagged four contracts worth Rs 501.45 crore.
In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, NBCC informed that it has received work orders in the ordinary course of business amounting to Rs 501.45 crore.
Giving details, the company said it has secured a contract of Rs 430.69 crore from the Rajasthan Council of School Education to construct 2,256 science laboratories (Physics, Chemistry & Biology) in 922 government schools of Rajasthan on a turnkey basis.
NBCC has bagged a Rs 60.61-crore order from Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL). This is an engineering, procurement and construction contract to create infrastructure facilities for NFTRs at BEL.
Power Finance Corporation Ltd awarded two contracts to NBCC totalling more than Rs 10 crore under its CSR initiative.
The first Rs 5.38-crore contract is for the Project Management Agency (PMA) for the construction of a state-of-the-art facilitation centre for tourists at Aizawl, Mizoram.
NBCC has got another PMA order worth Rs 4.77 crore for the construction of a school building under Phase II at Dr K B Hedgewar Higher Secondary School of Arts Commerce & Science at Cujira, Bambolim, Goa.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.