NBA launches internship programme in biodiversity conservation for college students

New Delhi: The National Biodiversity Authority (NBA) has launched a short-term internship programme for undergraduate and post graduate students to offer hands-on, project-based learning through active engagement with NBA programmes, officials said.
"The programme is designed to build capacity, deepen environmental awareness, and significantly enhance employment opportunities for young people in the biodiversity conservation and natural resources management sectors and also to develop them as a biodiversity ambassadors," a senior official said.
The NBA also conducts regular Biodiversity Samrakshan Internship programme (BSIP) for the duration of one year and further extended to two more years.
In the current year being the Sixth cycle of BSIP has selected 24 BSIP interns and placed them in various State Biodiversity Boards (SBBs) and Union Territory Biodiversity Councils (UTBCs) for learning biodiversity conservation hands on and support SBBs/UTBCs in their functioning.
"During the year-long programme, the interns allotted to SBBs and UTBCs, participate in meetings, organise programmes, conduct field studies apart from carrying out regular activities of SBBs and UTBCs. The NBA further provides opportunities to the interested interns to continue to undergo internship for two more years and deepen their knowledge and skill in biodiversity conservation," the official said.
The BSIP regular programme of one year was started off in active partnership of Environment Ministry and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), to develop a cadre of trained young professionals through hands-on field engagement. Selected through a competitive all-India process, interns are deployed across States and Union Territories to support biodiversity conservation initiatives and assist SBBs and UTBCs.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.