Navigating affordable UK regions: Indian students look beyond London for quality and value

The United Kingdom continues to be a preferred destination for Indian students, thanks to its globally respected degrees, academic heritage, and promising career pathways.

In 2024, nearly 99,000 Indian students were enrolled across UK institutions, underscoring the country’s enduring appeal. However, a clear shift is emerging as students increasingly explore regional cities that offer the right mix of affordability, supportive environments, and career-focused learning.

With London’s high living costs and fast-paced lifestyle proving challenging, cities such as Nottingham, Manchester, and Edinburgh are gaining prominence.