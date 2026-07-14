Nauni University launches wine-making course to nurture agri-entrepreneurs

Shimla: To promote self-employment in the food processing sector, Dr Y S Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni, in Solan district, has started a three-month vocational course in wine-making.
The programme aims to equip aspiring entrepreneurs, fruit growers and rural youth with the technical expertise required to establish value-added enterprises based on Himachal Pradesh's abundant fruit resources, a statement issued here on Monday said.
The wine technology course is designed to provide participants with both theoretical knowledge and practical skills in scientific wine production. The programme also covers the physicochemical and microbiological aspects of wine production to ensure the preparation of high-quality products, the statement added.
Speaking about the course, Vice-Chancellor Prof H S Baweja said that value addition to horticultural produce is one of the most effective ways to enhance farmers' income and generate sustainable livelihoods in the hill state.
The course has an intake capacity of 10 participants. The minimum eligibility is 10+2 or an equivalent examination from a recognised Board or University with at least 40 per cent aggregate marks.
Preference will be given to graduates and postgraduates during the admission process. The one-time course fee is Rs 18,000. The last date for submission of applications is August 8, 2026, and the course will commence on August 20, 2026.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.