Naukri expands Pro suite with AI-powered resume builder

Indian job application portal Naukri has released a new tool that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to help people write their CVs and draft recruitment-ready resumes.

This portal, the Naukri Pro's AI Resume Maker is designed for both fresh graduates and seasoned professionals.

According to a press release by the company announcing this new update, users can select from a variety of polished, editable templates, ranging from minimalist to modern, and automatically draft their resumes using their existing Naukri profiles.

The platform’s AI refines phrasing, emphasises key career achievements, and optimises the structure to ensure it clears Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS), which many recruiters use to screen candidates.

As users type or import data, they can preview changes in real time and download the finished CV instantly. The result is a more polished, targeted document, ready for LinkedIn, Naukri, or any other recruiting platform.

This platform is available to users of Naukri’s paid services, which also include features like profile enhancement, hidden job invitations, AI mock interviews, and skills insights.

Interested users of Naukri can avail these services through any of these three subscription plans: