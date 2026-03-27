Nature as teacher in Tirupati's biomimicry gallery sparks sustainable innovation

Tirupati: The newly established Biomimicry Gallery at the Tirupati Regional Science Centre offers visitors a fascinating journey into world of nature-inspired innovation. Inaugurated on January 27, 2026, the gallery highlights how scientists and engineers draw inspiration from nature to design sustainable technologies and solutions for modern challenges.

Biomimicry, derived from the Greek words bios (life) and mimesis (to imitate), refers to the practice of studying nature’s designs, processes, and systems and applying those principles to solve human problems. Over millions of years, plants, animals, and microorganisms have evolved highly efficient survival strategies. By observing these mechanisms, scientists have developed new materials, engineering systems, and technologies that are efficient and environmentally sustainable.

At a time when rapid urbanisation and industrial growth are placing enormous pressure on natural resources, biomimicry offers an innovative pathway toward sustainable development. The gallery explains how observing natural adaptations can help address challenges like energy consumption, pollution, urban heat, and medical technology.

One striking exhibit focuses on Lotus Bump Technology, which inspired self-cleaning nano fabrics. Scientists discovered that lotus leaves remain clean in muddy water because their surfaces have micro- and nano-level bumps coated with a waxy layer.

This Lotus Effect causes water droplets to roll off, carrying dust away. Textiles mimicking this pattern repel water, resist stains, inhibit bacterial growth, and break down dirt automatically. Another exhibit highlights Saharan silver ant, whose reflective hairs inspired a passive cooling film that lowers temperatures by 5.6°C.

The gallery also features assistive devices like the Ultra-Cane, based on bat echolocation, and stronger fibre-optics from deep-sea sponges.

Speaking to the TNIE, Project Coordinator K Srinivasa Nehuru said, Biomimicry Gallery was established with Rs 2 crore and technical guidance from Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum, Bengaluru. It is the first of its kind, with all exhibits designed and fabricated locally.