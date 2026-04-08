Eluru hosts natural farming training focused on El Niño preparedness

Elurur: District Agriculture Officer S.K. Habeeb Basha advised farmers to adopt natural farming practices and take precautionary measures to prevent a decline in crop yields due to the impact of El Niño.

A comprehensive district-level training program on the implementation of natural farming was conducted on Wednesday at the IADP Hall, where 154 cadres participated on the third day of the training.

Speaking on the occasion, District Agriculture Officer Habeeb Basha and District Project Manager B. Venkatesh explained that El Niño occurs due to an increase in sea surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean, leading to reduced rainfall and increased heat conditions in India.

They emphasized that under such circumstances, farmers should implement methods like the drought-proofing model and the half-moon model, and widely adopt the Pre-Monsoon Dry Sowing (PMDS) technique. They also suggested distributing Navadhanya (nine-grain) seed kits to farmers to enhance awareness.

They explained that cultivating Navadhanya helps maintain greenery throughout the year and provides multiple benefits such as weed control, increased soil carbon levels, pest and disease management, enhanced microbial activity, and improved water retention capacity.

Additionally, these crops serve as nutritious green fodder for livestock, increase earthworm activity, and improve soil fertility while reducing dependence on chemical inputs.

Farmers currently practicing both chemical and natural farming methods were encouraged to transition completely to "seed-to-seed" natural farming.

Cadre members were advised to enhance their technical skills and effectively utilize the "Urvi" app for monitoring agricultural activities.They further stated that natural farming produces chemical-free, healthy food, promotes biodiversity, and helps maintain ecological balance, making it a necessity in the present times. Mandal-level natural farming cadres and other staff members participated in the program.