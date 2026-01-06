Nationwide tiger census begins; Karnataka aims to get numero uno spot

BENGALURU: The most-awaited All India Synchronised Tiger Estimation (AISTE) exercise has started from January 5, across all tiger reserves and national parks in India. The exercise is being undertaken for the first time since 2022.

In Karnataka, the forest department officials, on the directions of the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MOEFCC) along with Wildlife Institute of India, are doing the exercise in the five tiger reserves, five national parks, 37 wildlife sanctuaries and 19 conservation reserves.

The habitat of Karnataka's community reserve- Kokkrebellur, will also be documented in the exercise.

For the first time, the presence of tigers in the coffee estates will also be documented through carnivore sign survey and creation of transect lines. These regions have been included for the first time, because of the increasing incidents of tiger sightings.