National Tribal Literary Festival ends with a call to preserve oral traditions

In line with the Prime Minister's vision of inclusive development and guided by the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' and 'Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi', the National Tribal Literary Festival reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to bringing indigenous literary voices into the national discourse and ensuring that India's tribal literary heritage remains an integral part of the journey towards 'Viksit Bharat@2047', the official said in a statement.