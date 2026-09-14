National Testing Agency relocates operational office to central Delhi ahead of coming entrance exams

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS): The National Testing Agency (NTA) office has relocated from Okhla in south Delhi to a new office on Minto Road in central Delhi, an official announced on Monday.
In a circular, the NTA’s Director, Administration, said, “The National Testing Agency (NTA) hereby informs all candidates, students, educational institutions, stakeholders, service providers, and the general public that our office has relocated.”
“Please direct all future official correspondence and communications to our new premises: National Testing Agency (NTA), 5th Floor, Government of India Press Building, Minto Road, New Delhi – 110002,” said the NTA official.
Earlier on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit 2026, NTA Director General Abhishek Singh proposed cooperation between member nations in the education sector to limit the use of AI technology that could adversely impact students’ cognitive thinking.
"Students and those in education are all facing challenges arising from the adoption of AI technology. We have seen how several countries are considering blocking the use of AI, especially among school and college students, and how excessive use of technology can impact cognitive thinking. So, in these fields, we will need to come up with common frameworks and assessment frameworks that can be shared across..." Singh told IANS.
Shedding light on the work being done in the country to strengthen the public exam ecosystem, the NTA chief hinted at sharing the final format with other nations, like digital public infrastructure.
"We are in the process of consolidating and strengthening our own systems. Once we have done that, we are in the phase of improving the way we conduct our examinations. And once we have perfected it for our students in India, then, of course, the next step will naturally be to share it with the larger world community,” he said.
“In fact, this whole assessment framework and testing framework can ultimately be another digital public good, a digital public infrastructure,” he said.
"We'll explore in what ways we can carry forward the Delhi Declaration that was adopted at BRICS, especially with regard to contributing and sharing knowledge and best practices in the field of technology, how we can share the best things that were showcased even at the summit,” he said.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.