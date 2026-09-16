National Testing Agency invites educators to author and review entrance exam question papers

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS): The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially invited Expressions of Interest (EoI) from experienced educators, researchers, and academicians for empanelment as Subject Matter Experts (SMEs).
The initiative is aimed at strengthening pedagogical excellence, maintaining academic integrity and ensuring rigorous assessment standards across the premier examinations conducted at the national level.
Under the empanelment process, selected Subject Matter Experts will be involved in various stages of examination development and assessment.
The NTA is seeking experts who can contribute to the development of high-quality assessment material while ensuring that questions remain aligned with the prescribed syllabus and effectively assess candidates’ understanding and application of concepts.
One of the key areas of contribution will be item authoring and question design.
The empanelled experts will also be involved in the review and vetting of test items. This will include examining questions for conceptual accuracy, clarity, and appropriate difficulty levels to ensure that the assessment material meets the required academic and examination standards.
Moderation will form another important part of the experts’ responsibilities. Through this process, SMEs will help ensure standardisation and neutrality in examination content.
The NTA will also require expertise in translation and transadaptation, with experts expected to provide accurate, culturally appropriate and linguistically sound translations of examination content across multiple regional languages.
The empanelment initiative is open to serving or retired faculty members, professors, school educators, and domain specialists who possess demonstrable expertise in their respective subjects.
The agency has set October 9 as the deadline for submitting the Expression of Interest.
Interested and eligible candidates can submit their EoI through the official NTA portal at nta.ac.in.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.