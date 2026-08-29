National Test House must build global testing standards across electronics and defence sectors, says union minister

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS): Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday called for transforming the National Test House (NTH) into a premier global testing and certification organisation with its certificates gaining worldwide acceptance as India expands its manufacturing capabilities.
Addressing the 115th Foundation Day celebration of NTH after inaugurating its state-of-the-art building here, the minister said the country was moving towards becoming a global manufacturing hub and needed reliable domestic testing facilities to support this growth.
He said NTH should expand its capacity and enter emerging sectors such as electric vehicles, renewable energy, aerospace, defence and electronics.
"The only thing we need is a good testing facility. People should feel that if there is an NTH certificate then we can take that product with our eyes closed. This arrangement has to be made by NTH," Joshi said.
The minister said the government would explore converting NTH into a company so that it could function with greater responsibility and ensure global acceptance of certificates issued by it.
"We will try to make it a company where this company which issues the certificate, worldwide its acceptance should be there," he said.
Joshi also urged NTH to create greater awareness among state governments and government departments about its testing capabilities and noted that some tenders still seek certification from foreign agencies and laboratories.
He said NTH should prepare itself to test products and components manufactured domestically as India moves towards greater self-reliance and reduces dependence on imports.
Referring to the newly inaugurated electric vehicle battery testing facility in Bengaluru, Joshi said such infrastructure would help ensure the safety and reliability of EVs.
NTH had expanded testing facilities for coal, solar water heaters, solar modules and pressure cookers, besides offering an online facility through the NTH Suvidha application for submission of products for testing and receipt of results, according to the minister.
Joshi said NTH had received testing samples from Sri Lanka, Dubai, Bahrain and Bhutan, describing the development as a positive sign of growing international recognition.
In addition, he said NTH's turnover had risen from Rs 10-20 crore earlier to around Rs 50 crore but called for more aggressive expansion as India targets becoming a global manufacturing hub by 2047.
"Quality is the foundation of a strong India," Joshi said, stressing that strong testing and certification infrastructure would be crucial to supporting India's manufacturing ambitions.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.