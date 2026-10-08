National Statistics Office signs pact with Pahle India Foundation to drive official data analysis and research training

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS): The National Statistics Office under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation signed a memorandum of understanding with Pahle India Foundation, here to strengthen collaboration on official statistics, research, data analysis, capacity building and knowledge sharing, an official statement said on Thursday.
The MoU aims to provide a broad framework for collaboration between these institutes in areas of mutual interest, including research, data analysis, capacity building and knowledge sharing, with specific collaborative activities to be undertaken based on the priorities of MoSPI.
The MoU was signed by Sunitha Bhaskar, Additional Director General, MoSPI, and Ravi Pokharna, Executive Director, Pahle India Foundation. The occasion was also attended by senior officers or officials of MoSPI and representatives from the Pahle India Foundation.
MoSPI in August released a consolidated publication detailing the data sources, methodologies, and compilation practices adopted in India’s new series of National Accounts Statistics with base year 2022-23.
A key theme of the publication is the modernisation of estimation methodologies for the corporate, financial, government, and household sectors.
The publication is expected to serve as a comprehensive reference document for policymakers, researchers, analysts, academics and other users of National Accounts Statistics for promoting a better understanding of the National Accounts compilation framework, the MoSPI statement added.
The publication brought together the recommendations made in the reports of expert committees already available in the public domain and presents, in a consolidated and comprehensive manner, the statistical framework and processes followed in compiling major macroeconomic aggregates in the New Series of National Accounts Statistics.
The report also included the methodology for compilation of Supply Use Tables (SUT) and guidelines for Regional Accounts. Compilation methodologies for industries, such as construction, agriculture, livestock, forestry and services, have also undergone revision to ensure greater consistency in the estimation of economic activity to reflect recent economic realities and improved data availability.
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