National Statistics Office alters labour survey to count gig and platform workers from January 2027

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS): The National Statistics Office (NSO) proposes to introduce modification in the sampling design of the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) from January 2027, when fresh samples for the two-year period 2027-2028 will be drawn from an updated sampling frame. It also introduces certain changes in the survey schedule, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Friday.