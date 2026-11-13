Arjuna Awards presented to Tejaswin, Priyanka, shooter Akhil Sheoran

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): India's athletics stars Tejaswin Shankar, Priyanka Goswami, shooter Akhil Sheoran were among several players honoured with the Arjuna Award by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Friday.

Several Indian athletes and coaches are receiving their National Sports Awards at Rashtrapati Bhavan from President Droupadi Murmu on Friday. The National Sports Awards are given every year to recognise and reward excellence in sports. Based on the recommendations of the Selection Committee chaired by a former Judge of the Supreme Court of India, Justice (Retd.) Arun Kumar Mishra, the Government has decided to confer awards on the following sportspersons, coaches and entities under various categories.

Indian decathlon and high jump star Tejaswin Shankar, who secured bronze medals at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow and Asian Games at Aichi-Nagoya this year, was felicitated by president Murmu.

Posting on X, president Murmu's official handle wrote, "President Smt. Droupadi Murmu presented the Arjuna Award, 2025 to Shri Tejaswin Shankar for his outstanding achievements in athletics. Shri Tejaswin Shankar has won medals at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, the Hangzhou Asian Games, and the Asian Athletics Championships held in Bangkok and Gumi."