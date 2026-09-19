Ajit Doval calls IIT Roorkee graduates ‘Luckiest Generation’



Recalling a specific operation, Doval detailed how an intelligence team sent across the border failed to return within the scheduled window.

“Once, we had an intelligence mission in the border area, and about eight days later, they had to return. So, five days went by, then ten days went by, then perhaps 15 days went by. For me, it was a matter of very great concern, not only professionally but also on the human side, that so many people we don't know whether they are dead or alive, and what has happened to them,” Doval said.



Informed that the personnel had been captured and interrogated by Chinese forces before eventually being repatriated following negotiations, Doval admitted he feared the incident marked a premature end to his career.

He said, “We got no reports of any avalanche or anything. It was a matter of deep worry and concern. But I got a telephone call from the headquarters, and my boss told me, "Have you sent some people across?" I said, "I do not know. They must be coming. They should have come in five or six days, but now it is about ten or eleven days." He said, "They are in Chinese custody now." They were caught by the Chinese and interrogated. Anyway, the Chinese returned them, probably after some talks or negotiations, or a deal must have been struck. So, they returned totally shattered, in shambles. And an inquiry was started. I knew that this was the end of my career. I was still in my twenties, and I had to start a new career. I saw the incident as something very unprofessional.”

Doval added, “Anyway, the inquiry was over. I wasn't found at fault. Probably, I had done everything right. The sketches and the maps that were given to us by the headquarters had some defects and mistakes in them. That is how it happened..."

The National Security Advisor also lauded the historic legacy of IIT Roorkee while expressing gratitude to the faculty and parents who nurtured the students' journeys.

" You may not be conscious of the fact that in the last 1000 years, you are the luckiest generation, which is going to have so many opportunities. Generations before you were struggling under slavery. They did not have those opportunities which opened up for you. And not only that, things have changed here, but globally things have changed for the better for you... You are coming at an age when technology will be the most important driving factor in any country's or society's growth and progress," Ajit Doval said.