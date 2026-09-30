NSD engages Srinagar youth through writing workshop



Basit Ahmad, one of the art students who has been attending the writing workshop in Srinagar explains the importance of writing in reviving the theatre in Kashmir.



While talking to ANI, Ahmad said, "The importance of writing is immense. I have been doing theatre for a few years now, so I felt I should attend this workshop. I do not want to become a writer, but the writing behind the theatre I am involved in is the foundation, and this workshop will help me understand things better. The teachers at NSD conducted brainstorming sessions for all of us, and now I feel there is a writer inside me too. That writer is emerging because I come from Kashmir, and every person carries a lot of stories within them."



He added, "Over the past few days, I have watched four theatre productions, and I realised the importance of writing and where we, as Kashmiris, stand in terms of storytelling. When we talk about reviving Kashmiri theatre, which has been neglected for some time, we cannot focus only on acting or presentation. I believe the first step is to revive writing."

