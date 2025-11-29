National recruitment agents meet in Vijayawada, discusses global job trends

VIJAYAWADA: As per the guidance of Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh, a National Recruitment Agents (RAs) Meet on Public–Private Partnership for International Employment Opportunities was organised in Vijayawada on Friday.

The meeting focused on widening global employment avenues by fostering partnerships with nationally registered Recruitment Agencies and strengthening long-term collaborations with international workforce providers. As part of the initiative, Tripartite Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were facilitated to enable large-scale overseas placements for the youth of Andhra Pradesh.

A total of 17 Recruitment Agencies took part in the deliberations, sharing insights on global hiring trends, regulatory requirements, migration challenges and the support needed from the Government of Andhra Pradesh. The platform marks a major step towards improving global mobility and creating international career pathways for skilled candidates across the state.

Kona Sasidhar, Secretary (Skill Development & Training), presented the State’s emerging skill ecosystem, highlighting initiatives such as the introduction of German language training in Government Nursing Colleges. He also emphasised the importance of the ‘Naipunyam’ portal, which connects the state’s talent pool with verified global employers.

He said the AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) trained 1.42 lakh youth last year in future-ready skills, enabling candidates—even from remote villages—to secure international placements.

APSSDC Chairman Burugupalli Sesha Rao praised the visionary leadership of the Chief Minister and said Andhra Pradesh is emerging as a State with immense potential. He noted that while APSSDC equips youth with global-ready skills, OMCAP ensures safe and legal migration pathways.

Dr Ravi Kumar Vemuru, President of APNRT Society, stated that more than 40 lakh Telugu people across 140+ countries are supported by APNRT’s 2,000 active global members.

APSSDC MD & CEO G Ganesh Kumar said that vocational and training institutions are being aligned with specific industry demands. He added that welder placements have achieved a 100 per cent success rate due to focused, industry-centric training.