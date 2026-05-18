National Physical Disability Elite Cricket Tournament kicks off in Bengaluru

PCCAI President Surendra Lohiya said that his organisation has been working continuously to uplift disability cricket for the past 15 years. He highlighted that the organisation has provided significant financial assistance to players over the years. In national tournaments alone, approximately Rs 30.36 lakh has been awarded as “Man of the Match” prize money. He added that their organisation is the first in the country to provide Rs 11,000 to every “Man of the Match” award winner.