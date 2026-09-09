National Nutrition Month to be launched in Varanasi today

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS): In keeping with the observance of Rashtriya Poshan Maah (National Nutrition Month) every September, mobilising communities and reinforcing key nutrition, health and caregiving behaviours among pregnant women, lactating mothers, children, adolescents, and their families, the ninth edition this year will be launched on Wednesday at the Rudraksh International Cooperation and Convention Centre in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.