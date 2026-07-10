National Medical Commission directs 70 medical colleges to comply with CCTV surveillance norms

New Delhi: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has directed 70 undergraduate and postgraduate medical colleges across the country to immediately comply with mandatory CCTV surveillance norms after they allegedly failed to connect their network video recorders (NVRs) with the commission despite repeated follow-ups.

In a public notice issued recently, the NMC said the institutions had allegedly not complied with regulations requiring medical colleges to install CCTV systems, set up NVRs and provide live feed access to the commission's Command and Control Centre.

"Despite continuous follow-up by the IT team of NMC, 70 Medical Colleges (UG and PG) have not yet connected their NVRs with NMC," the notice said.