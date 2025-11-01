National Medical Commission approves 62 more PG seats for medical colleges in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved 62 postgraduate (PG) seats in six government medical colleges and hospitals in the state for the ensuing academic year 2025-26.

The approved seats included 15 in Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) at Burla, three in SCB Medical College at Cuttack, six in PGIMER and Capital Hospital at Bhubaneswar, 20 in PRM Medical College at Baripada, eight in FM Medical College at Balasore and 10 seats in Bhima Bhoi Medical College at Balangir.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has extended gratitude to Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda for the approval of 62 PG seats in six government medical colleges.