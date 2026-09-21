National karate meet in Ahmedabad sees 240 school students battle across four junior categories

Speaking on the conclusion of the Games, Aakanksha Thapak, Founder, ISSO, said, “The participation of 240 students from schools across India reflects the growing interest in karate and competitive sport among young athletes. Competitions like these give school athletes the opportunity to challenge themselves, gain experience and learn the value of preparation, discipline and sportsmanship. We are grateful to Adani International School and the Adani Group for their continued support of ISSO and for providing a strong platform for young athletes to compete and grow. We hope the students carry this experience forward in their sporting journeys.”