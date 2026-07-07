National Jute Board designs kit for Indian CWG 2026 athletes

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) The National Jute Board (NJB), under the Ministry of Textiles, has developed jute-viscose blended apparel that will be worn by the Indian athletes and team members participating in the Commonwealth Games 2026, to be held in Glasgow, Scotland, from July 23-August 2, it was announced on Tuesday.
The official kit unveiling and send-off ceremony for the Commonwealth Games 2026 was held here, attended by Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya; Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh; Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse; President of the Indian Olympic Association, PT Usha, and others.
This marks the first occasion on which jute-based apparel will be showcased at an international multi-sport event.
The initiative is expected to provide global visibility to India's jute industry while highlighting the craftsmanship of Indian manufacturers and the contribution of jute farmers, said the ministry in a statement.
The National Jute Board facilitated the development of the jute-viscose blended fabric with the support of Gloster Jute Mills, Kolkata.
These innovative apparel products were first showcased during the National Jute Board Foundation Day celebrations held in Patna on April 1, 2026, where representatives of the Indian Olympic Association appreciated the initiative, according to the ministry.
In a boost to ‘Make in India’ products, the ministry has been actively promoting value-added applications of jute through the National Jute Board under the leadership of Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh.
The initiative highlights the potential of 100 per cent biodegradable jute-viscose blended fabric as a sustainable and innovative textile solution.
Subsequently, the National Jute Board worked closely with the Indian Olympic Association to promote the use of jute-based apparel for the Indian contingent. The apparel was designed by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), New Delhi, using the specially developed jute-viscose blended fabric.
This is a landmark initiative to promote sustainable textiles and showcase India's innovation in natural fibres, said the ministry. The initiative is expected to strengthen the Jute Diversification Programme of the National Jute Board by creating new market opportunities for sustainable jute products in India and abroad.
(IANS)
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.