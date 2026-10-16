National Institute of Securities Markets launches cybersecurity certification courses for GIFT IFSC

The National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM), an institution established by SEBI for capacity building, has launched two certification courses on cybersecurity and cyber-resilience at the GIFT International Financial Services Centre (IFSC). These courses are designed for professionals and individuals within the IFSC ecosystem who wish to gain a deeper understanding of cybersecurity and cyber-resilience.

The NISM certification courses offered at GIFT IFSC are titled 'NISM-IFSCA-02A (Basic)' and 'NISM-IFSCA-02B (Advanced)'. The primary objective behind launching these courses is to foster awareness regarding cybersecurity and to equip participants across the IFSC environment with the necessary cybersecurity capabilities and resilience.

NISM-IFSCA-02A (Basic) certification course

The NISM-IFSCA-02A(Basic) certification is for IFSCA officials, employees of regulated entities operating in the IFSC and other who are seeking to get awarness on cybersecurity. The curriculum of this course covers cyberthreats, governance, risk management, security architecture, access management, data protection, cyber hygiene, incident response and recovery. According to the official sources, the course will commence on November 18.

The NISM-IFSCA-02A (Basic) exam comprises a total of 50 questions. The duration is one hour. The passing score of 50 per cent. The fee is Rs 1,180, inclusive of taxes, and certification remains valid for two years.

NISM-IFSCA-02B (Advanced) certification course

The advanced certification was rolled out with an aim to target key function holders such as chief information security officers, principal officers, designated officers and compliance officers of regulated entities. This course will enable candidates to learn on cyberrisk governance, incident preparedness, resilience, regulatory requirements and practical case studies. The course will begin on December 30.

The NISM-IFSCA-02B (Advanced) exam comprises of 80 multiple-choice questions and three case-based questions. The duration of exam is two-hour. The passing score of 60 per cent. The fee is Rs 2,950, and certification is valid for three years. A 25 per cent negative marking provision will apply.

Interested candidates who meet the eligibility conditions set by NISM can register for both courses to receive the certificate. The registration link will be available at the NISM portal at cert.nism.ac.in.