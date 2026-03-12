National Institute of Ayurveda launches podcast on traditional medicine

It is probably the first podcast studio among AYUSH government institutes in the country.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Sanjeev Sharma said on Thursday that the studio has been established under the guidance of the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India, to provide credible and scientific information about Ayurveda to the public.

The facility was inaugurated during the institute's golden jubilee celebrations by Union Minister of State for Ayush Prataprao Jadhav last month, and the vice-chancellor recorded a podcast recently, which will be released in the next few days.