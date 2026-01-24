National Girl Child Day 2026: Scholarships that are powering girls’ education in India

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched the Single Girl Child (SGC) Merit Scholarship scheme with the aim of promoting education among girls who require financial assistance. This scholarship is available only to students who have passed the CBSE Class 10 board examinations. The student must be the only child of her parents and must have secured a minimum of 70 per cent marks in the board examinations. The tuition fee in Class 10 should not exceed Rs. 2,500 per month, and in Classes 11 and 12, it should not exceed Rs. 3,000 per month.