National Girl Child Day 2026: Scholarships that are powering girls’ education in India

For millions of girls across India, the major roadblock to an education is not their aspirations nor their ability to succeed; it is their ability to afford an education at different levels—in secondary education and further education. It is at these stages that scholarships and fellowships play a transformative role, not merely as a means to support education financially, but to enable further choices and continuations. On the occasion of National Girl Child Day 2026, let’s explore the scholarships supporting girls across the country to pursue higher studies.
National Girl Child Day is celebrated across the country on January 24th to commemorate the anniversary of the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ (Save the Daughter, Educate the Daughter) scheme. This ambitious social campaign, aimed at improving the declining child sex ratio and promoting girls' education in the country, was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015.
Best scholarships for girl students
The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has launched the Pragati Scholarship to provide financial assistance for the advancement of girls pursuing technical education. This scholarship is offered to students who wish to pursue technical degree and technical diploma courses. A total of Rs 50,000 will be provided to the students every year. Interested students can apply for the scholarships through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP).
This scholarship provides financial assistance to a single girl student pursuing post-graduation on a full-time/regular basis. Students should note that admission to postgraduate courses through distance education is not permitted under this scheme. The maximum age limit for applying for this scholarship is 30 years at the time of admission. A total of ₹36,200 will be provided annually for two years.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched the Single Girl Child (SGC) Merit Scholarship scheme with the aim of promoting education among girls who require financial assistance. This scholarship is available only to students who have passed the CBSE Class 10 board examinations. The student must be the only child of her parents and must have secured a minimum of 70 per cent marks in the board examinations. The tuition fee in Class 10 should not exceed Rs. 2,500 per month, and in Classes 11 and 12, it should not exceed Rs. 3,000 per month.