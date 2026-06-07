NFSU carves a distinct identity through research-led education

Gandhinagar: The National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), established in 2009 in Gandhinagar under the visionary leadership of the then Chief Minister and current Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has achieved remarkable success in just 14 years, a press release from the Gujarat government said. In October 2020, it was granted the prestigious status of "Institution of National Importance" (INI).



Under the able leadership of its Founding Vice-Chancellor and senior Indian forensic scientist, "Padma" J.M. Vyas, NFSU has established a unique educational model spanning education, research, training, and investigation.



According to a release, NFSU has emerged as a unique government university from Gujarat and India, bringing global acclaim to the nation and establishing an overseas campus in Jinja, Uganda.