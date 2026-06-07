National Forensic Sciences University expands reach to 96 countries

"Every problem has a solution. Whenever a criminal creates a problem, a world-renowned university like NFSU remains committed to finding its solution. I am extremely pleased after visiting the world-renowned National Forensic Sciences University. The dream envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that India should become a leader in the field of forensic science and help build forensic capacities in many countries has been realised in the true sense by NFSU," he said.