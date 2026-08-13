National flag unites people, says BHU VC

Varanasi: Banaras Hindu University joined the nationwide spirit of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign-2026' with a Tiranga Rally organised on Thursday by the National Service Scheme (NSS), BHU.



The rally was flagged off by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi, who also joined the rally carrying the Tricolour along with students and members of the University community.



The rally commenced from the Malaviya Bhavan premises, proceeded through DSW crossing and the Faculty of Commerce, and culminated at the Amphitheatre Ground. NSS volunteers and students participated enthusiastically, carrying the national flag and raising patriotic slogans.

Addressing the participants, Prof. Chaturvedi said that Independence Day is not an occasion confined to any single institution, office or household, but a festival celebrated across the country.