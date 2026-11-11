National Education Day 2026: How Maulana Azad shaped India's educational institutions from IITs to national academies

A scholar in the education ministry

Azad was born in Mecca on November 11, 1888, and educated largely at home in Arabic, Persian, Urdu, philosophy and mathematics before teaching himself English. By his early twenties he was editing Al-Hilal, an Urdu weekly that the colonial government banned in 1914 for its nationalist politics. He went on to serve as president of the Indian National Congress, first in 1923 and again from 1940 to 1946, and spent years in prison, including the period in Ahmednagar Fort where he wrote letters later published as Ghubar-e-Khatir.

That background shaped how he approached the ministry. Azad did not treat education as a choice between science and the humanities, or between Indian traditions and modern knowledge. He wanted both, and the institutions created during his tenure reflect that range.

He also set out early what he believed the State owed its citizens. Addressing the All India Education Conference on January 16, 1948, he said, "It is a birthright of every individual to receive at least the basic education without which he cannot fully discharge his duties as a citizen." He argued for free and compulsory schooling for children up to 14, for more opportunities for girls, for vocational training and for teaching in the mother tongue at the primary level.

The Constitution, adopted two years later, set a similar goal in its Directive Principles, asking the State to provide free and compulsory education for all children up to 14 within ten years. That deadline passed unmet. The right was made legally enforceable only through the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act in 2009, more than five decades after Azad's death.