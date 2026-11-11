National Education Day 2026: How Indian students are navigating changing pathways to skill development

On National Education Day, observed on November 11, the focus is not just on access to education but also on how well learning prepares students for the world beyond classrooms. As the demands of the workplace evolve, a growing number of learners are looking beyond conventional degrees to acquire specialised skills, gain practical experience and explore new career pathways.

What does this shift mean for the future of learning in India?

Degree curricula often take time to keep pace with changing industry requirements, leaving some graduates looking for additional training before entering the workforce. With competition for jobs intensifying and employers placing greater emphasis on practical abilities, short-term courses and professional certifications are emerging as options for students seeking to develop specialised skills.

Mufeed Puliyanchalil, Director of AimX Academy, a career-focused skill development and professional training institution in Edavannappara, Malappuram, Kerala, identifies the gap between academic curricula and workplace requirements as one of the factors driving this interest.

"Degree curricula update slowly, so many graduates lack job-ready skills, and employers often say so," he says.

He adds that the relatively lower cost, shorter duration and online availability of these programmes make them accessible to students who want to acquire additional skills alongside their college education. The growing emphasis on skills-based recruitment, where portfolios and certifications can supplement academic qualifications, is another factor influencing this trend.

According to Mufeed, students are showing interest in technical areas such as data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, generative AI tools, programming, full-stack development, cloud computing, DevOps and cybersecurity. Business-related skills, including digital marketing, human resource management, product management and financial modelling, are also attracting learners. Communication, English fluency and other soft skills remain important across professions.

He believes short-term courses can complement conventional degrees by providing practical exposure to tools and technologies used in specific industries. For instance, a mechanical engineering graduate interested in data analytics can acquire specialised skills without pursuing another full-time degree.

However, the effectiveness of these programmes depends on how closely their curricula reflect workplace requirements. Puliyanchalil says training institutions should examine job postings, consult industry practitioners and hiring managers, incorporate practical projects and regularly update their course content.