National Defence College delegation calls on Indian Ambassador in Moscow

“As the first-ever NDC delegation to visit Rwanda, the programme provided senior military officers, civil servants and international participants with a unique opportunity to gain first-hand insights into Rwanda’s remarkable journey of socio-economic transformation, reconciliation and regional leadership. The visit also reinforced the warm and growing ties between India and Rwanda and highlighted significant opportunities for deeper cooperation in defence education, professional military exchanges, peacekeeping, training and capacity building. It also underscored Rwanda’s emergence as an important strategic partner for India in Africa,” it added.