National Conference at JIPMER highlights multidisciplinary advances in endometrial cancer care

PUDUCHERRY: The growing importance of multidisciplinary cancer care in tertiary referral centres was the focus of addresses at the Conference on Endometrial Cancers 2026, organised by the Departments of Radiation Oncology and Medical Oncology of the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry, on Saturday.

Delivering the inaugural address, Dr Saka Vinod Kumar, Medical Superintendent, JIPMER, underscored that multidisciplinary tumour boards and coordinated institutional protocols are essential to ensure comprehensive and equitable cancer care.