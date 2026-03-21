National Biodiversity Authority panel to tackle invasive alien species
New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI): The National Biodiversity Authority (NBA) has constituted an expert committee on invasive alien species to address the growing ecological and socio-economic risks posed by such species across the country, according to officials.
The decision follows the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) direction to the NBA after a suo motu proceeding underscored the serious threats of foreign species to native biodiversity, key ecosystems, and agriculture, besides food security and human and wildlife health.
The committee has been mandated to prepare a list of invasive alien species based on state-wise inputs, "identify and prioritise high-risk species, and recommend science-based management strategies (and) ecological restoration measures."
Additionally, it has also been asked to prepare national-level guidelines for their prevention, control, and eradication, an official statement said.
The committee will also document and disseminate best practices, identify critical knowledge gaps and propose research and data generation programmes to strengthen long-term management and policy responses.
The committee is chaired by Dhananjai Mohan, former Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Head of Forest Force, Uttarakhand, with A Biju Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies, serving as co-chair, besides senior officials and experts from key ministries and premier scientific institutions forming the rest of the panel.
The committee will function for two years and is expected to contribute to safeguarding India's biodiversity, enhancing ecosystem resilience, and supporting national and global biodiversity commitments.
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.