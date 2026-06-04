National anti-doping education centre to come up in Chennai

Chennai: A national anti-doping education and awareness centre will be set up in Chennai to function as a national hub for research and capacity building, Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department sources here said.
The centre will come up in collaboration with the National Anti-Doping Agency.
In addition, a national sports science, sports medicine, recovery and rehabilitation centre is proposed in Madurai, utilising the existing sports science framework to offer integrated performance optimisation and injury recovery services for athletes across the country, sources said.
Building on the state's rich tradition of producing national and international swimmers, regional world-class Olympic-standard Aquatic Complexes were proposed for Coimbatore, Chengalpattu, Tiruvarur, and Tirupur districts.
Additionally, to accommodate growing youth participation in indoor disciplines, international-standard multipurpose indoor stadiums were also proposed for Kallakurichi, Tirunelveli, Ranipet and Cuddalore districts.
To further widen the talent pipeline, the state has also proposed an expansion of the Khelo India ecosystem, aiming to set up additional Khelo India Centres and district centres across Tamil Nadu, ensuring at least two priority sports disciplines are covered in every single district.
Recognising Tamil Nadu's strong base in cycling, the department has also decided to establish an international-standard, UCI-compliant indoor cycling velodrome and a national cycling high-performance centre in Coimbatore to tap into the state's vibrant cycling ecosystem.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.